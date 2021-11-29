Channing Tatum Prepares for His Last Dance in Magic Mike 3

Watch : Will Channing Tatum Ever Hang Up His Pony?

How's this for some movie magic?

On Monday, Nov. 29, Channing Tatum confirmed on social media that he will be part of another Magic Mike film.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," the actor wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script. "Let's go!!"

According to Channing's post, Reid Carolin will write the script to the sequel, which is expected to premiere on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh will direct the film, which is officially called Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor."

The movie announcement comes just weeks before HBO Max is set to premiere a reality competition series titled Finding Magic Mike.