Channing Tatum Prepares for His Last Dance in Magic Mike 3

How's this for some movie magic?
On Monday, Nov. 29, Channing Tatum confirmed on social media that he will be part of another Magic Mike film.
"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," the actor wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script. "Let's go!!"
According to Channing's post, Reid Carolin will write the script to the sequel, which is expected to premiere on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh will direct the film, which is officially called Magic Mike's Last Dance.
"Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?" Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor."
The movie announcement comes just weeks before HBO Max is set to premiere a reality competition series titled Finding Magic Mike.
Kicking off Dec. 16, the series follows 10 men who have "lost their magic" but quickly learn new dance routines in hopes of earning a spot on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas. The first two Magic Mike films were so successful that they helped launch a Vegas stage show, with a national tour coming in 2022.
"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Channing previously shared. "The stripperverse will never be the same."
Steven added, "As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized."
The original 2012 Magic Mike film featured Channing as Magic Mike, a seasoned male stripper who teaches younger performer Adam (Alex Pettyfer) how to make easy money. Magic Mike XXL followed in 2015.
The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, so saddle up that pony and get ready to ride with the guys for one last dance.