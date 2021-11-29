E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Already Binge-Watched Selling Sunset Season 4? Chrishell Stause Shares Intel on Season 5

Can't get enough Selling Sunset? If you've already finished the recently released fourth season, scroll on to see what Chrishell Stause has to say about the upcoming fifth season.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 29, 2021 5:55 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Totally sold on the new season of Selling Sunset? Just wait until season five!

Chrishell Stause hinted at when fans can expect the next chapter to drop in an Instagram comment over the weekend. After seeing her Nov. 26 post about season four's success, a follower took to the comments section to see if anyone knew when season five would be released, and Chrishell did not disappoint.

"Not too long," she replied in the comments, "bc we just wrapped filming on 5."

The real estate agent also left some clues about what viewers can expect in season five. After co-star Davina Potratz left a series of fire emojis underneath the post, Chrishell wrote, "Redemption arc coming season five! Happy for people to see where we are now."

Chrishell and her castmates—including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussaannounced in March that Selling Sunset had been renewed through season five.

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

"OK, the cat is out of the bag," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the time. "Season four and five, let's go! It's time to get to work. We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer, but let's do this!"

APEX / MEGA

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

2

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

While fans are still waiting for the official release date of season five to be revealed, they can watch season four of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix on Nov 24. From new agents and glamorous listings to updates on the cast's personal lives and loads of drama, there are tons of reasons to binge-watch. 

And it won't be long until viewers can see the new spin-off seriesSelling Tampa is set to premiere on Netflix Dec. 15, and Selling The OC is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

2

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

4

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

5

Christine Quinn Slams "F--king Sick" Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

Latest News

Inside Russell Wilson and Ciara's Winning Romance

Binged Selling Sunset S4? Chrishell Stause Shares What's Next

Kathryn Hahn Spills the Hot Tea on Her WandaVision Spin–Off

Relive Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Fiancé Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Grown-Up Kids in Sweet Selfie

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills