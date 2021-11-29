Already Binge-Watched Selling Sunset Season 4? Chrishell Stause Shares Intel on Season 5

Totally sold on the new season of Selling Sunset? Just wait until season five!
Chrishell Stause hinted at when fans can expect the next chapter to drop in an Instagram comment over the weekend. After seeing her Nov. 26 post about season four's success, a follower took to the comments section to see if anyone knew when season five would be released, and Chrishell did not disappoint.
"Not too long," she replied in the comments, "bc we just wrapped filming on 5."
The real estate agent also left some clues about what viewers can expect in season five. After co-star Davina Potratz left a series of fire emojis underneath the post, Chrishell wrote, "Redemption arc coming season five! Happy for people to see where we are now."
Chrishell and her castmates—including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa—announced in March that Selling Sunset had been renewed through season five.
"OK, the cat is out of the bag," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the time. "Season four and five, let's go! It's time to get to work. We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer, but let's do this!"
While fans are still waiting for the official release date of season five to be revealed, they can watch season four of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix on Nov 24. From new agents and glamorous listings to updates on the cast's personal lives and loads of drama, there are tons of reasons to binge-watch.
And it won't be long until viewers can see the new spin-off series. Selling Tampa is set to premiere on Netflix Dec. 15, and Selling The OC is scheduled to debut in 2022.