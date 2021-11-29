Already Binge-Watched Selling Sunset Season 4? Chrishell Stause Shares Intel on Season 5

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Totally sold on the new season of Selling Sunset? Just wait until season five!

Chrishell Stause hinted at when fans can expect the next chapter to drop in an Instagram comment over the weekend. After seeing her Nov. 26 post about season four's success, a follower took to the comments section to see if anyone knew when season five would be released, and Chrishell did not disappoint.

"Not too long," she replied in the comments, "bc we just wrapped filming on 5."

The real estate agent also left some clues about what viewers can expect in season five. After co-star Davina Potratz left a series of fire emojis underneath the post, Chrishell wrote, "Redemption arc coming season five! Happy for people to see where we are now."

Chrishell and her castmates—including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa—announced in March that Selling Sunset had been renewed through season five.