Who Found Love Under the Mistletoe on 12 Dates of Christmas?

Putting the "elf" in self-love.
The stars of 12 Dates of Christmas exclusively revealed to E! News who ended up merrily under the mistletoe and who remained happily single all the way after the HBO Max reality dating competition series. After 12 dates and a slew of suitors, Markelle Smith, Amanda Grace Jenkins and Danny Escalante detailed what their future Christmas looks like.
Spoiler: Markelle—who left halfway through the show to reunite with his ex—is back on the market. "We are not together anymore," Markelle confirmed. "We tried it out for a few months after the show. It was just one of those things where we had to have those tough conversations and I had to have tough conversations with myself and realize this maybe wasn't the right romantic relationship for me."
Markelle admitted that he was "hesitant to relive" his time on the series.
"There were definitely some nerves," he noted. "Just having to look back on an experience in such a significant way was kind of nerve-wracking, but now I'm really excited to share myself, share my story, and share the lessons that I've learned with viewers."
Amanda also decided to stay true to herself by the 12 Dates finale and opted for a similarly single ending.
"By the time I was done with the show, I left the show as a single person," Amanda opened up. "I would say I have stayed a little bit connected with some of the love interests on a friendship level, but yeah, that's the direction it went. I ended up choosing me."
Markelle applauded her for that: "Just choosing yourself, you already win in that regard."
Amanda agreed: "That is a message I do hope viewers will be able to take from seeing my experience, is that sometimes even if there is a strong connection, it's not always about connection," she said. "Compatibility is so important."
A few 12 Dates leads did, in fact, find a compatible match.
"I did find someone very special to bring home for the holidays and I'm still with that person," Danny teased. "We're dating and we're doing well."
Looking back on the series, Danny said, "It's ended up being one of my favorite Christmases."
And Markelle's replacement lead Pinij additionally found a happily ever after of his own.
Yet the true meaning of Christmas remains to love everyone, including yourself.
"It is OK to be single," Amanda concluded. "It's not a bad thing and it's OK to choose yourself and do what's best for you."
Watch the interview above to hear the stars' full status updates, and what's next for their dating lives!
12 Dates of Christmas is now streaming on HBO Max.