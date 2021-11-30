Who Found Love Under the Mistletoe on 12 Dates of Christmas?

Watch : "12 Dates of Christmas": Who Found Love?

Putting the "elf" in self-love.

The stars of 12 Dates of Christmas exclusively revealed to E! News who ended up merrily under the mistletoe and who remained happily single all the way after the HBO Max reality dating competition series. After 12 dates and a slew of suitors, Markelle Smith, Amanda Grace Jenkins and Danny Escalante detailed what their future Christmas looks like.

Spoiler: Markelle—who left halfway through the show to reunite with his ex—is back on the market. "We are not together anymore," Markelle confirmed. "We tried it out for a few months after the show. It was just one of those things where we had to have those tough conversations and I had to have tough conversations with myself and realize this maybe wasn't the right romantic relationship for me."

Markelle admitted that he was "hesitant to relive" his time on the series.

"There were definitely some nerves," he noted. "Just having to look back on an experience in such a significant way was kind of nerve-wracking, but now I'm really excited to share myself, share my story, and share the lessons that I've learned with viewers."