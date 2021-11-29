Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Fiancé Travis Barker's Kids Alabama, Landon and Atiana

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Bikini Pics in Mexico

In this family, there's no shortage of style.

If there were any question about whether Kourtney Kardashian is a good fit for the Barker family, behold the latest photos of the reality star matching with fiancé Travis Barker, his daughter Alabama Barker, 15, his son Landon Barker, 18, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

In photos Alabama posted, a puffer-jacket-clad Kourtney is adorably coordinated with the entire family. It seems the engaged stars are making every effort to blend their two families. In honor of the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday, the pair and their kids recently jetted off to Mexico for a group getaway. "The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with [Kourtney's 6-year-old son] Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and [Kourtney's 9-year-old daughter] Penelope to the pool," an eyewitness told E! News. "They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."