Family Goals: See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Grown-Up Kids in Sweet Selfie

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Kelly Ripa starred in All My Children for years, and this weekend, she relived it IRL.

The TV host shared a selfie of her three kids with husband of 25 years Mark Consuelos—Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18—to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 28. In the precious photo, Kelly added a turkey, a duck, a hen and baby chick emoji as her text.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan back in September, the mom of three opened up about becoming an empty nester once her youngest went off to college this past fall.

When the kids were little, Kelly explained, she used to give her children a kiss goodnight, exit the room and then return saying, "One more! One more!"

"They would squeal and scream, and it was always exciting." But, as the kids got older, that special ritual slowly faded away: "And then they got to be, like, 15, 16," she continued, "[and] they're like, 'It's weird!'"