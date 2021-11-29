E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Family Goals: See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Grown-Up Kids in Sweet Selfie

Kelly Ripa had three times as many reasons to be thankful over the holiday weekend, as all her kids with Mark Consuelos returned home for the weekend. See the adorable family pic.

By Kisha Forde Nov 29, 2021 4:49 PMTags
Kelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Kelly Ripa starred in All My Children for years, and this weekend, she relived it IRL.

The TV host shared a selfie of her three kids with husband of 25 years Mark ConsuelosMichael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18—to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 28. In the precious photo, Kelly added a turkey, a duck, a hen and baby chick emoji as her text. 

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan back in September, the mom of three opened up about becoming an empty nester once her youngest went off to college this past fall.

When the kids were little, Kelly explained, she used to give her children a kiss goodnight, exit the room and then return saying, "One more! One more!" 

"They would squeal and scream, and it was always exciting." But, as the kids got older, that special ritual slowly faded away: "And then they got to be, like, 15, 16," she continued, "[and] they're like, 'It's weird!'"

photos
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2021

Fast-forward to this fall, when Kelly and Mark's youngest left for school.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

2

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

3

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

"We dropped him off at school, and we gave him a hug," she said. "It was actually brutally painful. Anyway, I gave him a hug, and I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.' And he didn't say anything. He was just giving me a hug. He turned to walk away, and I said, 'Wait, Joaquin, one more. And he kept walking."

Getting emotional, she continued, "I knew that…it was happening to him, too. The emotion."

Thank goodness for Thanksgiving break! For more sweet moments captured by the family of five, scroll on:

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

2

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

3

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

4

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

5
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Haven't Gotten Married Yet

Latest News

The Alleged Truth Behind Adam McKay & Will Ferrell's Rift Revealed

Friends Zoë Kravitz and Chris Pine Reunite Over Dinner in LA

Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Haven't Gotten Married Yet

Exclusive

Scott Evans Breaks Down the Game Show Made for Shopaholics

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

Channing Tatum Prepares for His Last Dance in Magic Mike 3

Inside Russell Wilson and Ciara's Winning Romance