Clarence House Denies Claim Prince Charles Asked About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids' Skin Color

Clarence House—the royal household of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—is denying an allegation made in a new book that the Prince of Wales asked what the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children would be.

The claim was reportedly made in Christopher Andersen's new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. According to the New York Post's Page Six, the book, citing a source, alleged Charles had a conversation with Camilla on the morning Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017 in which he purportedly said, "I wonder what the children will look like?" Page Six reported the book's source claimed Camilla was "somewhat taken aback" by the question and allegedly responded, "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." Charles then allegedly asked, "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

A Clarence House spokesperson slammed the accusation and told the British news agency PA, "This is fiction and not worth further comment."

E! News has reached out to both Clarence House and Harry and Meghan's rep but has not received any comment.