E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See North and Chicago West, True Thompson and Penelope Disick Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok Video

The Kardashian cousin crew is in full effect for the cutest joyride ever! Watch North and Chicago West, True Thompson and Penelope Disick all together in this latest TikTok.

By Kisha Forde Nov 29, 2021 3:08 PMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesNorth WestPenelope DisickChicago WestTrue Thompson
Watch: North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

These four are arguably the cutest golf cart passengers you'll ever see.
 
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West, 8, debuted their very own joint TikTok account on Nov. 26 and the mother-daughter duo have already shared tons of cute footage to the platform. Their latest must-see video? A quick golf cart ride featuring North alongside her younger sister, Chicago, 3, and cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson, 3.
 
The adorable clip, shared on Nov. 28 with the caption, "We're having so much fun," already has over 250,000 likes in less than 24 hours and garnered tons of comments from users anxiously waiting for an official "keeping with the kousins account" to be made next. One fan wrote, "This is so cute!," adding, "The kids are adorable." Another echoed that same sentiment, writing, "THE CUTEST I CANNOT."
 
As for Kim and North's sweet surprise of creating their own TikTok account, the duo has already managed to gain 1.7 million followers and almost 10 million likes overall over the past four days since the social media creation.

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Since their first clip posted on Thanksgiving, which included a "spa day" for the two, there since been 32 uploads shared on their account so far.

@kimandnorth

We’re having so much fun

? original sound - Kim and North

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

Their very first video, which is set to Doja Cat's song, "Need to Know," featured all the inner workings of a "spa day" for the two. The clip featured glimpses of beauty essentials, including products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin skincare brand and a quick selfie video of Kim and North lip-synching one of the singer's lyrics. 

Another video shared later that day also gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at bonding time between the SKIMS founder and her oldest daughter. This clip, which featured text that read, "Me and Northie," included footage of the two striking poses, North lip-synching a lyric of Playboi Carti's song "Sky," and a short golf cart ride for just the two of them.
 
We're willing to bet there's more kuteness where that came from.

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Penelope, Kourtney and Travis Barker's TikTok Will Make Your Head Spin

4

Christine Quinn Slams "F--king Sick" Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

5

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

Latest News

Relive Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Fiancé Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama

See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Grown-Up Kids in Sweet Selfie

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

Charles' Rep Slams Claim He Asked About Harry & Meghan's Kids' Skin

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

Carly Pearce's Holiday Gift Guide Ensure You Have a Country Christmas