Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Is Engaged to Businessman Alex Manos

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Talk 25-Year Marriage

Kyle Richards is gearing up to be a mother of the bride.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, is engaged to car dealer Alex Manos. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, celebrated the milestone at a group dinner, as evidenced by the bride-to-be's Instagram post on Nov. 28. Together, the pair posed with a cake that read, "Congratulations Farrah & Alex" while Farrah sported a diamond sparkler on that finger.

"Beyond grateful for you," she wrote to her future husband on Instagram. "I love you so much @mralexmanos."

Farrah wasn't the only one gushing over their engagement. Her mom also took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, "My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex."

Real Housewives alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented, "Congratulations!!!! Our babies are growing up way to [sic] fast!!"