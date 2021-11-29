E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Is Engaged to Businessman Alex Manos

Kyle Richards has an important wedding in her future because her firstborn daughter is engaged. The reality star's oldest child, Farrah, showed off her diamond sparkler in an Instagram announcement.

Kyle Richards is gearing up to be a mother of the bride. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, is engaged to car dealer Alex Manos. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, celebrated the milestone at a group dinner, as evidenced by the bride-to-be's Instagram post on Nov. 28. Together, the pair posed with a cake that read, "Congratulations Farrah & Alex" while Farrah sported a diamond sparkler on that finger. 

"Beyond grateful for you," she wrote to her future husband on Instagram. "I love you so much @mralexmanos."

Farrah wasn't the only one gushing over their engagement. Her mom also took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, "My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex."

Real Housewives alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented, "Congratulations!!!! Our babies are growing up way to [sic] fast!!"

photos
2021 Celebrity Engagements

Farrah, 33, who Kyle welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988, is one of several stars to get engaged as of late. Among the futures brides are Lindsay Lohan, Jillian Michaels and Taylor Swift's longtime friend, Abigail Anderson

For a full recap of all of the celebrity engagements to come out of 2021, just keep scrolling!

Instagram / Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels & Shanna Marie Minuto

The former Biggest Loser trainer announced on Nov. 28 that she is engaged to her partner of three years.

Instagram
Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas

The Mean Girls star announced on Instagram on Nov. 28, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," with a ring emoji.

Instagram
Taylor Lautner & Tay Dome

"11.11.2021," the Twilight actor captioned his Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 12, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true." For her part, Tay gushed, "my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

 

Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Kal Penn

The Harold & Kumar star revealed on Oct. 31 that he is engaged to his longtime partner, Josh.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The two got engaged on Oct. 17 on the beach in Montecito, Calif.

Instagram / Naomi Biden
Naomi Biden & Peter Neal

On Sept. 4, President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal.

Getty Images
Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

In June, a source confirmed to E! News that Meryl Streep's daughter accepted a proposal from the music producer. In September, Mark confirmed the two had tied the knot.

BACKGRID
Courtney Stodden & Chris Sheng

The 26-year-old star announced the exciting engagement news on Instagram, writing, "I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend."

Instagram
Sarah Herron & Dylan Brown

On May 16, the standout from Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, announced on Instagram that she and her filmmaker boyfriend were engaged. The two began dating in 2017.

Erin Marie Photos / @erinmarie.photos
Haley Ferguson & Oula Palve

On May 16, E! News exclusively revealed the Bachelor Nation star was engaged to the professional hockey player. She said in a statement, "What made this proposal so special was that Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!"

@brotherdalecreative/Hunter Franklin and Marcus Taylor/@steph_sorenson/Steph Sorenson
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

The fan-favorite Bachelor Nation power couple announced on May 11 that they were engaged.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Oh Polly
James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules stars are engaged! Raquel shared the news on Instagram on May 16, writing, "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night... and I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."

Tallulah Willis/Instagram
Tallulah Willis & Dillon Buss

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed on May 4 on Instagram that her longtime boyfriend proposed to her and she said yes.

Diego Canseco
Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis

On April 25, the Teen Mom star's boyfriend proposed to her at a baby shower for their first child together. She also shares daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita

In mid-April, Julien shared in a Twitch stream that he proposed to the fellow YouTube star after eight years together and that she said yes.

Instagram
Bethenny Frankel & Paul Bernon

On March 23, one day after E! News exclusively revealed the Real Housewives alum finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy, a source confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years.

Instagram
Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo

The former Disney Channel star showed off her massive diamond ring after the Italian singer pops the big question. "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," Benjamin shared on Instagram Stories on March 20, to which Bella added, "I love you so much."

Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton Carpinello

"On 2.27," the Jersey Shore star gushed on Instagram, "I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building."

Instagram
Hannah Berner & Des Bishop

The Summer House star and comedian got engaged on Valentine's Day after less than a year of dating. 

Instagram
Ross Matthews & Dr. Wellington García

"Fiancé, you stay!" Ross announced on Instagram in February. "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together—navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts—the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits."

Instagram
Ricki Lake & Ross Burningham

The Hairspray alum shared she's taking the next step in her relationship with Ross Burningham! "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged," Ricki raves on Instagram on Feb. 20. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, Paris confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for J Vineyards & Winery
Adam Rippon & Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

The Olympic figure skater announced his engagement in February. 

Getty Images
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers

The 39-year-old athlete made a surprise announcement during the NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6: He's engaged to Shailene Woodley.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said during his speech, as he accepted the award for 2020 Most Valuable Player. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Kevin Love & Kate Bock

The Swimsuit Illustrated Swimsuit model announced on Jan. 31 on Instagram that the Cleveland Cavaliers player proposed to her, writing, "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined."

Instagram
Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans

The Big Brother stars have officially taken their romance to the next level.

"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time," Angela posted on Sunday, Jan. 31, with Tyler writing, "You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."

Instagram / Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos

On Jan. 19, one day before her father Donald Trump's presidency officially ended, the former First Daughter announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend had gotten engaged.

Instagram
Joel Kinnaman & Kelly Gale

In mid-January, the Suicide Squad actor shared the heartwarming news that he's engaged to the Victoria's Secret model. "She said no. Jus kiddin...," he quipped on Jan. 18, with the model adding, "Yours forever."

Instagram
Nilsa Prowant & Gus Gazda

"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," the Floribama Star shared on Saturday, Jan. 2. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

