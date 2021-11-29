Mandy Moore Tells Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off” After Attempting to Follow Her and Son August on a Hike

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore has a very specific message for a very intrusive photographer.

The This Is Us actress released a special PSA for a paparazzi on Nov. 28, after he interrupted her Sunday stroll with her son August. "To the paparazzi dude who just tried to join me and my son on our walk for the second Sunday in a row you can kindly f--k off," Mandy, who shares August with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on a post shared on her Instagram Stories. "Same dude that harassed Taylor and I when I was 10 months pregnant and Jackson was in the hospital fighting for his life."

The actress, who referenced her dog Jackson's cancer battle, went on to note, "I know my line of work puts me in a position for this kind of stuff but go find someone who courts it, ya know? We live in a quiet part of town for a reason. you weren't invited to tag along on my day."