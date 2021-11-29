Elliot Page Proudly Shares New Shirtless Selfie

Elliot Page may be spearheading a fit boy fall.
Over the holiday weekend, the 34-year-old Umbrella Academy star took to Instagram to share a six-pack centered selfie, cleverly captioning the Nov. 28 Instagram pic, "Oh good, my new phone works." In less than 24 hours, Elliot's photo has received over 1 million likes on the social media platform, along with tons of comments from fans and fellow celebs, praising the Academy Award-nominee.
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman reacted to Elliot's selfie by writing, "brooooo," while Awkwafina added, "New phone??" Director Ian Daniel also entered the chat, writing, "You're gonna break that phone with your intense hotness."
This wouldn't be the first time the Juno alum posted a shirtless selfie. The actor also shared one back in May, celebrating as he wore his first men's swimsuit. "Trans bb's first swim trunks," the actor captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."
Elliot, who announced who came out as transgender last December, told TIME magazine this past March that he had undergone top surgery, adding that it "has completely transformed my life."
In April, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his transition on her Apple TV+ show, The Oprah Conversation.
"It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist," the actor said. "And you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, ‘There I am.'"
"And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he continued. "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time."
Elliot added that "the most significant difference" between his life previously and his life now has been that he is "really able to just exist."
"For the first time in, I don't even know how long," he said. "[I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative…. It's such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I'm comfortable."