Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.

Julia's niece, actress Emma Roberts, commented on the adorable picture, which originally appeared on the cover of People, with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hazel and Phinnaeus' dad also celebrated their birthdays on his social media page. "These rabble rousers," Danny captioned a photo of the duo eating breakfast. "17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

In the comments of the post, many of Danny and Julia's celeb pals couldn't help but gush over their twins. "17!!!!!" Ali Wentworth wrote. "Happy Birthday!" While director Alex Richanbach commented, "This is insane, man. Happy birthday to these two grown ups!"