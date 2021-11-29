Miley Cyrus Hilariously Petitions For New Holiday On The 11th Anniversary of Infamous Bong Video

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

She's just being Miley!

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on that infamous video. On Sunday, Nov. 28, the "Prisoner" singer rang in the 11th anniversary of her infamous bong controversy. "11 years ago [smoke emoji]," she wrote on Instagram. "Can we petition for a national holiday?"

Next to the hilarious caption, the 29-year-old posted a screengrab from the video that went viral in 2010 of her smoking Salvia—five days after her 18th birthday. Fans may remember the video, that was leaked to TMZ, of the teenage Hannah Montana star inside of her LA home, mentioning that she was "having a little bit of a bad trip," and pointing out a man in the room who she claimed looked like her ex-boyfriend at the time, Liam Hemsworth.

While the backlash from the video prompted strong reactions from her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus and an apology to her fans, the moment has become something she can celebrate and poke fun of.