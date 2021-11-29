Miley Cyrus Hilariously Petitions For New Holiday On The 11th Anniversary of Infamous Bong Video

She's just being Miley!
Miley Cyrus is reflecting on that infamous video. On Sunday, Nov. 28, the "Prisoner" singer rang in the 11th anniversary of her infamous bong controversy. "11 years ago [smoke emoji]," she wrote on Instagram. "Can we petition for a national holiday?"
Next to the hilarious caption, the 29-year-old posted a screengrab from the video that went viral in 2010 of her smoking Salvia—five days after her 18th birthday. Fans may remember the video, that was leaked to TMZ, of the teenage Hannah Montana star inside of her LA home, mentioning that she was "having a little bit of a bad trip," and pointing out a man in the room who she claimed looked like her ex-boyfriend at the time, Liam Hemsworth.
While the backlash from the video prompted strong reactions from her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus and an apology to her fans, the moment has become something she can celebrate and poke fun of.
In 2020, Miley marked the 10-year anniversary by posting the full video and reflecting—or trying to reflect—on the moment.
"Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb sh-t to their friends," she captioned the post that included clips of the video. "(Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a "friend" but...) Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember sh-t cause I was f---d the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."
In Feb 2011, the "See You Again" singer opened up about the moment during an interview with Marie Claire. "I'm not perfect…I made a mistake…I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans," she told the magazine. When asked if she actually thought that it was a mistake, Miley didn't mince words. "They're not Miley Cyrus," she told the reporter. "They're not role models. So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for."