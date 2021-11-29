Man Accused of Raping Lovely Bones Author Alice Sebold Has Conviction Overturned

A judge has overturned the conviction of Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years in prison after being wrongfully accused of the 1981 rape of The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Gordon Cuffy exonerated him on Monday, Nov. 22, at the courthouse in the city of Syracuse, and also vacated other counts related to the case. Sebold has not commented. Broadwater, who was released from prison in 1999, broke down sobbing after the ruling was made.

"I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated," the 61-year-old said after the court hearing, The Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

He also said, "I did everything I could do to always show people that I'm never that type of guy. I never could be that type of guy."

The judge agreed to overturn Broadwater's conviction after the prosecutor sided with two defense lawyers, who had asked for the dismissal based on flaws in the 1982 rape trial, the newspaper reported. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said in the courtroom, "I won't sully these proceedings by saying I'm sorry. That doesn't cut it. This should never have happened."