Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars Mourn the Death of Designer Virgil Abloh

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

Kris Jenner: "I'm so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I'm sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you."

Justin Timberlake: "What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon? You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I'm honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us."

Winnie Harlow: "RIP to a visionary and icon who helped push the culture forward and open doors and break down barriers, who made the next generation of creatives feel anything is possible."

Orlando Bloom: "@virgilabloh one of the kindest souls, with a wisdom and curiosity to match his creative genius. His heart was as pure as his reach was far and he will live on as his vision taught us that anything is possible when you your [sic] dreams are as big and clear as his. Love and respect and prayers to his beloved's."