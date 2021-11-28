Teyana Taylor Treated in Hospital After Her Body “Gave Out” Before Concert

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Relationship GOALS

Teyana Taylor had a scary night.

The "Wake Up Love" singer and We Got Love star was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut but was forced to cancel when her "body gave out" and she was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Taylor shared on Instagram an image of herself flashing a peace sign from a hospital bed, writing, "My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN."

She added, "My body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b-tch was tryna get on that stage."

The 30-year-old shared that she was "really saddened" to have needed to cancel the performance, since "Petunia don't miss no shows" and especially while she's on her 'The Last Rose Petal' farewell tour.