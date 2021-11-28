Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41 After Privately Battling Rare Cancer

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world of fashion has lost a legend.

Designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and the CEO of the Off-White label, has died at the age of 41 after privately battling "a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," a statement read on his Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," a message posted on the designer's Instagram account stated. "He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

According to the statement, Virgil "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."