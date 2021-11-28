E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41 After Privately Battling Rare Cancer

Designer Virgil Abloh privately battled "a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," a statement read on his Instagram page on Sunday, Nov. 28.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 28, 2021 6:43 PMTags
FashionCelebritiesCancer
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world of fashion has lost a legend.

Designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and the CEO of the Off-White label, has died at the age of 41 after privately battling "a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," a statement read on his Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," a message posted on the designer's Instagram account stated. "He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

According to the statement, Virgil "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

"Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design," the message continued. "He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

3

Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon & Tennessee Are Her Clones

In addition, Louis Vuitton released a statement following the designer's passing.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, stated, "We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend."

This story is still developing.

Trending Stories

1

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

3

Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon & Tennessee Are Her Clones

4

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

5

Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Bader Shammas: See Her Ring

Latest News

Exclusive

Why 12 Dates of Christmas's Markelle Left the Show

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41

Trading Spaces’ Ty Pennington Marries Kellee Merrell

Penelope, Kourtney and Travis Barker's TikTok Will Make Your Head Spin

Stylist Law Roach Mourns 3-Year-Old Nephew Who Died in Tragic Fall

Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to DeShanna Marie Minuto

shopDisney's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here: Save Up to 30% Off Sitewide