Trading Spaces’ Ty Pennington Marries Kellee Merrell In Small Georgia Ceremony

This is not a (construction) drill: Ty Pennington is married!

The 57-year-old carpenter—who is known for hosting popular home design shows including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Battle on the Beach, and Trading Spaces—married his social media manager fiancée Kellee Merrell, 33, on Saturday, Nov. 27.

In true Pennington fashion, the couple were wed amidst their very own extreme home makeover. The small ceremony, which featured only eight people in attendance, was held at their 19th-century home in Savannah, Georgia that they're currently in the process of renovating, per People. It was also where they held their reception.

To commemorate their wedding day, Pennington posted a photo of him and Merrell smiling while standing front of a white vintage car on Instagram. Dressed in a dark grey suit with a white button-up shirt, Pennington can be seen cuddling up close to Merrell, who looked stunning in a white gown and blazer combination to stave off the end-of-the-year chill.

"We did it," he wrote.