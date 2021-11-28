Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's TikTok Video Will Make Your Head Spin

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent.

For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the reality star's fiancé, Travis Barker.

In the clip, posted on the mom and daughter's joint account on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, the three individually spin around wildly to the tune of Bosnian singer Fazlija's 2016 song "Helikopter," a favorite among TikTok users in recent weeks. As Penelope, 9, keeps spinning, Travis pulls Kourtney into an embrace, and a couple seconds later, the little girl appears to stop recording.

Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, have often showed PDA on both social media and while out in public. The two, who are each parents of three, have been dating for about 11 months and often spend time with their blended families, including during trips. Kourtney, 42, and Travis recently celebrated his 46th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Penelope and little brother Reign Disick, 6, and the rocker's son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.