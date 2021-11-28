E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's TikTok Video Will Make Your Head Spin

Watch Penelope Disick appear with her mom Kourtney Kardashian and the reality star's fiancé Travis Barker in a new TikTok video.

Nov 28, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent. 

For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the reality star's fiancé, Travis Barker.

In the clip, posted on the mom and daughter's joint account on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, the three individually spin around wildly to the tune of Bosnian singer Fazlija's 2016 song "Helikopter," a favorite among TikTok users in recent weeks. As Penelope, 9, keeps spinning, Travis pulls Kourtney into an embrace, and a couple seconds later, the little girl appears to stop recording.

Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, have often showed PDA on both social media and while out in public. The two, who are each parents of three, have been dating for about 11 months and often spend time with their blended families, including during trips. Kourtney, 42, and Travis recently celebrated his 46th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Penelope and little brother Reign Disick, 6, and the rocker's son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Watch Kourtney and Penelope's latest joint TikTok video below:

See some of Kourtney and Travis' cutest blended family photos:

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok fun

Travis appears with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

