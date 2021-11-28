Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Mourns 3-Year-Old Nephew Who Died After Falling Out of a Window

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Law Roach shared the heartbreaking news that his 3-year-old nephew has passed away.

The celebrity stylist, who frequently works with Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kerry Washington and many other A-listers, confirmed the death of his nephew, Lamar Roach Jr., with a series of Instagram Stories.

"Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with," the Legendary judge wrote in a since-deleted post on Saturday, Nov. 27. "No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby."

According to the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications, Law's nephew died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 10:40 p.m. local time after he fell out of a window that had the screen pulled inward on the 17th floor of a Chicago building.

Local law enforcement said the toddler was found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building.