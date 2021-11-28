E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Mourns 3-Year-Old Nephew Who Died After Falling Out of a Window

Legendary judge and celebrity stylist Law Roach confirmed the tragic news that his nephew passed away last week, sharing, "This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with."

Law Roach shared the heartbreaking news that his 3-year-old nephew has passed away.

The celebrity stylist, who frequently works with Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kerry Washington and many other A-listers, confirmed the death of his nephew, Lamar Roach Jr., with a series of Instagram Stories.

"Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with," the Legendary judge wrote in a since-deleted post on Saturday, Nov. 27. "No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby."

According to the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications, Law's nephew died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 10:40 p.m. local time after he fell out of a window that had the screen pulled inward on the 17th floor of a Chicago building.

Local law enforcement said the toddler was found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building.

A Public Information Officer of the Cook County Bureau of Administration told E! News that Lamar suffered multiple blunt force injuries. He was transported to the Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Per authorities, Lamar's death remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

"I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name," Law shared in a separate Instagram Story on Saturday, alongside a Chicago Tribune article reporting about the tragedy. "my God!"

The stylist thanked everyone for their heartfelt messages, writing, "I love you all especially my Tribe."

