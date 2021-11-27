Casey Affleck Makes His Relationship With "Love" Caylee Cowan Instagram Official

Watch : Casey Affleck Reacts to Winning His First Golden Globe

It's cuffing season and Casey Affleck has found himself a new love.

The Manchester By the Sea actor, who is known for keeping details of his personal life private, took to Instagram to reveal that he's in a relationship with actress, Caylee Cowan.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the Oscar winner gushed over the Willy's Wonderland star and shared candid snapshots of their hang out, in which they both donated blood to the Red Cross.

"@cayleecowan showed up," Casey captioned part of his Instagram. "She is not on the Love's active roster [the baseball team he plays for], but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts."

He continued, "However Caylee is usually unenthused about needles, blood, etc, and though she believably feigned nonchalance all the way to the donation location, once on the table with her sleeve rolled up, she was overheard quietly asking a staff member, 'Is there a chance I might die?' The answer was no, of course."