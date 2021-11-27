Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

Now that's an L.A. trip to remember!
A Dutch tourist got the surprise of his life when he ran into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 27, just after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Paul Barewijk, who works as a music editor and reporter for talk show RTL Boulevard and who recently arrived in Los Angeles from Amsterdam, told E! News that he first spent the day going on a walk, during which he stopped to take a photo by the Fendi x SKIMS collab pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive, which was closed at the time.
"So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink and some vitamins. So after a couple of minutes, I called my mom. I was sitting at a bar, looking around while calling and saw Pete Davidson," he said. "But as I looked one more time, I saw it's Kim Kardashian."
He continued, "I immediately stopped my call, and went to both. I showed her the pic from me stopping by the pop-up. She loved it and I asked for a photo. She said, 'Sure.'"
He said he and Kim posed for photos and that Pete snapped them, after which he asked the Saturday Night Live cast member if he and him could have a selfie together. He also said Pete has a big fanbase in Amsterdam.
"He is great, cool and [Kim] looked absolutely stunning! Real glamour!" Paul added. "Then, a few minutes after the photos were taken, both left quick. I guess because they wouldn't get caught. They looked really happy, were chilling and drinking, looked in a happy place...They sat next and close to each other."
Paul also shared photos of himself with Kim and Pete on his Instagram, as well as a video of himself talking excitedly about his encounter with the couple.
Last week, a source close to Kim confirmed that the reality star is dating Pete. The news came following some joint outings and an on-air kiss during her SNL hosting debut in October, and following her divorce filing from Kanye "Ye" West, father of their four children, in February.
The rap artist has expressed hope to keep his family together, in recent interviews and during his recent Thanksgiving prayer. Ye, accompanied by his Sunday Service choir, said, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."
He continued, "I know none of y'all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together."
Before the holiday, Ye visited the Los Angeles Mission charity headquarters, where he delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of being with loved ones.
"This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids," he said. "That's right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."