Scott Disick Spotted Out With 2 Women During Late Night Dinner

Watch : Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke

It's not easy keeping up with Scott Disick.

On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the 38-year-old reality star was photographed outside celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, where he has often brought dates, with a brunette. E! News has not verified the identity of the woman, who was all smiles as they walked closely together, almost holding hands.

An eyewitness told E! News that two arrived together and spent several hours inside the restaurant with a few other friends before leaving around 11 p.m. Scott was photographed driving off in an SUV while sitting beside a man, with the first woman sitting in the backseat with another woman. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not commented on his night out.

The Daily Mail reported that the first woman is Scott's ex-girlfriend and model Christine Burke, with whom he had reunited less than two weeks prior during a night out in Hollywood. But the 25-year-old model shared on her Instagram at 9 p.m. Friday a photo of a night out with her two brothers.