Scott Disick Spotted Out With 2 Women During Late Night Dinner

It's not easy keeping up with Scott Disick.
On Black Friday, Nov. 26, the 38-year-old reality star was photographed outside celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, where he has often brought dates, with a brunette. E! News has not verified the identity of the woman, who was all smiles as they walked closely together, almost holding hands.
An eyewitness told E! News that two arrived together and spent several hours inside the restaurant with a few other friends before leaving around 11 p.m. Scott was photographed driving off in an SUV while sitting beside a man, with the first woman sitting in the backseat with another woman. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not commented on his night out.
The Daily Mail reported that the first woman is Scott's ex-girlfriend and model Christine Burke, with whom he had reunited less than two weeks prior during a night out in Hollywood. But the 25-year-old model shared on her Instagram at 9 p.m. Friday a photo of a night out with her two brothers.
Scott and Christine briefly dated in early 2016 and during their time together, they were spotted dining at Nobu. The previous year, he and Kourtney Kardashian, mother of their three children, broke up after a 10-year on-again-off-again relationship.
Christine is not the only woman who has been spotted out with Scott recently. Earlier this month, he was also photographed out with model Hana Cross, 23, also at Nobu.
His outings come two months after his and 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin's September breakup, which followed an 11-month relationship, and a month after Kourtney and Travis Barker got engaged after dating for 10 months.
"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," a source exclusively shared with E! News earlier this month. "He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."
The insider added, "He's trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy."