Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Pranks Her Daughter With Madonna's Racy Photo

It appears Kate Beckinsale's best asset is her humor.
The Underworld alum proved just how hilarious she can be after sharing a cheeky conversation she had with her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.
Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the English actress revealed that she pranked her daughter and made her believe that she had posted a risqué photo of her butt online. The snapshot was actually of Madonna, who had shared the image, along with several other racy pics, on Instagram hours earlier.
"Do you think it's too much that I posted this? The thing is my ass looks good," Kate asked her daughter, per a screenshot she uploaded of their text exchange, which showed Madonna sporting fishnet tights and black Louboutin heels, letting her derrière peek out from under a bed.
"I'm a little confused I must say. I do think it's a little much but it's also very arty," Lily responded, to which Kate replied, "Lol it's Madonna... Like I'd never."
Kate continued, "I can't believe you don't recognize your own mother's ass from under the bed."
Lily admitted she was "so relieved" that wasn't her mom's butt splashed across the internet, adding, "I legit sat down to deal w that."
"I'm crying," Kate told her daughter, to which she replied, "Me too tears of happiness...I wouldn't even be embarrassed like for me if u posted that, I would be concerned."
Along with sharing their text messages, the A-lister captioned her post, "@lily_sheen had a fright. God bless @madonna."
Many commented with crying laughing emojis and got a kick out of the prank.
Selma Blair quipped, "I could tell that wasn't you. Also @lily_sheen is very open minded. Madonna, is very open as well, I see."
Instagram ended up removing the post by Madonna—who had previously sent fans into a frenzy over her backside during the 2021 MTV VMAs in September— because it breached adult nudity rules. The singer later reposted censored versions of some of the images, with red heart emojis covering her bare nipples.
"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification," she wrote in part. "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized."
She added, "And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny."
It's unknown if Madonna has seen Kate's text messages. But who knows, she just might get a (booty) call from the actress herself.