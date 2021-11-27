Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Pranks Her Daughter With Madonna's Racy Photo

Watch : Madonna Flashes Audience on "The Tonight Show"

It appears Kate Beckinsale's best asset is her humor.

The Underworld alum proved just how hilarious she can be after sharing a cheeky conversation she had with her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the English actress revealed that she pranked her daughter and made her believe that she had posted a risqué photo of her butt online. The snapshot was actually of Madonna, who had shared the image, along with several other racy pics, on Instagram hours earlier.

"Do you think it's too much that I posted this? The thing is my ass looks good," Kate asked her daughter, per a screenshot she uploaded of their text exchange, which showed Madonna sporting fishnet tights and black Louboutin heels, letting her derrière peek out from under a bed.

"I'm a little confused I must say. I do think it's a little much but it's also very arty," Lily responded, to which Kate replied, "Lol it's Madonna... Like I'd never."