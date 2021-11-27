See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Adorably Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

Ice-T and Coco Austin's daughter Chanel just got a new title: Dance instructor!
While celebrating the day after Thanksgiving with their extended family, the 5-year-old took the time to teach her grandmother, Tina Austin, how to twerk with a little help from her cousin.
In a hilarious Instagram Story shared on Friday, Nov. 26, Coco filmed Chanel showing her grandma how to lower her knees and shake her butt to an imaginary beat. When asked by Coco what she was doing, Chanel happily replied, "twerking!"
Coco's surprised reaction can be heard from behind the camera. "Twerking? You're teaching Mom how to twerk?" She asked.
When a fellow cousin joins in to help give an "easy tutorial," the trio quickly end up with their hands and feet on the ground trying to recreate the dance move while Coco films and tries to contain her amusement.
"Oh my god," Coco stated. "This is what you do when family's over. Oh my gosh."
In the background, Coco's sister, Kristy Austin, can also be seen laughing and filming the new dance troupe.
In addition to tearing up the dancefloor together, the entire family spent some quality time making s'mores the "Austin Boston" way according to Chanel.
What makes the "Austin Boston" s'more so unique, you might ask? The marshmallows are roasted over the family's indoor fireplace! Using kitchen utensils, Coco and Chanel melted the sweets for their s'mores, with the five-year-old shrieking in delight whenever the marshmallows caught fire in the flames.
After making sure their marshmallows were properly toasted, Chanel showed off "the full masterpiece" with her mom before taking a bite.
But the delicious treats did come with a discretionary warning from Coco. "We're getting chocolate everywhere," she shared. "When you eat s'mores, you just don't care about your outfit."