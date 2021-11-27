Malala Yousafzai Walks at Oxford University Graduation and Celebrates With Husband

Congratulations are in order for one of Oxford University's most famous graduates: Malala Yousafzai!
Although she completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics back in 2020, the 24-year-old activist, who seven years ago became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, got to finally put on her ceremonial robes and walk across the stage at one of the English university's recent graduation ceremonies.
The event was initially set for May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the prestigious university didn't resume graduation ceremonies until September 2021, per its website.
On Friday, Nov. 26, Malala posted a photoset on Instagram that featured her twirling in her black and white robes, smiling with friends, and posing in front of iconic Oxford University landmarks including the Bridge of Sighs.
Other images saw Malala receiving adorable pecks on the cheeks from her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai, and one with her new husband Asser Malik.
"Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree," she captioned the post.
Malala's husband, whom she married earlier this month, also shared his own heartfelt post alongside images of her and her family, writing, "the place we first met felt a little more special on Malala's graduation day."
Malala's degree at Oxford is actually the second degree she's received thus far. In 2013, she was awarded an honorary Master of Arts degree from the University of Edinburgh for her "efforts to improve educational opportunities for children around the world," per its website.
But it wasn't just Malala's family that was celebrating her accomplishments. Stars including Amanda Gorman and Kristen Bell also cheered on Malala's latest achievement in her Instagram comments, with Kristen writing: "Congratulations to all your hard work and dedication- the world is so lucky to have you."
Back in June 2020, Malala commemorated completing her degree with a sweet post on Instagram announcing that she'd be taking a much-needed and well-deserved break.
"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she wrote. "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."