The X Factor's Thomas Wells Dead at 46 After Horrifying Accident

The world has lost a rising talent.
Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other reality shows, died on November 13, his wife Jessica Wells wrote on Facebook. He was 46.
"I feel like it's not real but I know it is," she shared in a heart-wrenching videotaped at his gravesite. "He was my best friend."
According to Jessica, who spoke to TMZ, Thomas died following an accident at the tire manufacturing plant he worked at in Oklahoma. While working, reports the outlet, part of his body got caught in an automatic conveyer belt and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to another in Tyler, Texas.
"He was deteriorating really fast," she said in the Facebook video. "The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right. And there was something wrong with his stomach and and it kind of had this smell. It's hard to explain. It wasn't like overwhelming, but you could tell something was happening. His blood pressure was dropping really fast."
As she sat at his bedside with family, she played his song "I Can Only Imagine" while "praying for a miracle for him to just survive it," Jessica said. "I was just praying to God, ‘Please save my husband.'"
Though he sadly passed, Jessica has found a small silver lining. "It was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband but the best day of my life because God told me he was home," she shared. "I know 100, million percent Thomas is up there waiting for me."
High school sweethearts, Thomas and Jessica met in 2003 and married the following year, according to his obituary. He competed on The X Factor in 2011 and, two years later, appeared on The Winner Is. "Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music," reads his obit. "He loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention."