Here's Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee Are Her Clones

Seeing quadruple? This Thanksgiving, Reese Witherspoon gifted fans with a sweet snap of her with kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. And let’s just say, there are some strong genes in this family.

Exercise Family time gives you endorphins. Endorphins makes you happy. And Reese Witherspoon is the perfect example of just that.

In a new picture guaranteed to melt your heart, the actress is seen beaming alongside her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee, 9, and her kids Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18. (ICYMI, she shares the two with ex Ryan Phillippe.) As she captioned the shot, "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours."

No big little surprise here: In the snap, Reese's kids look like her clones—something fans have pointed out often as they've watched her brood grow up. And, as it turns out, the 45-year-old loves to hear about their strong family genes, especially when it comes to similarities she shares with her oldest.

"I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Reese recently told InStyle, noting Ava allegedly doesn't mind it either. "She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

How did your other favorite celebrity families celebrate Thanksgiving? Keep scrolling to see all the festive pictures...

Reese Witherspoon

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!" the actress captioned a shot featuring husband Jim Toth and her three kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

With this family, it's always a party in the U.S.A.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Live footage of what we can only imagine is the good place.

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

She said she was "extremely thankful"—and we can see why.

Chrissy Teigen

"The first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!," Chrissy, who celebrated 100 days of sobriety in late October, wrote. "I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours. I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love

Stanley Tucci & John Krasinski

Never forget that these two are in laws thanks to their wives.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James, Dwyane Wade & Zaya Wade

Happy Thanksgiving from the Wades!

Mindy Kaling

"What I'm grateful for this year," she captioned a sweet pic of her two kids. "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."

Alex Rodriguez

When it comes to blended families, this is a home run: The former baseball player celebrated with his daughters Natasha and Ella plus his ex wife Cynthia Scurtis—and her new husband Angel Nicolas and their daughter Camilla.

Sammi Giancola

"Thankful," the Jersey Shore alum wrote while debuting her new romance with Justin May

Martha Stewart

"Three roast turkeys. Each unique and delectable!!!" the cooking expert wrote on Instagram when showcasing her food. 

 

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

The new parents were feeling thankful, even for "these full diapers," Bass joked.

Lala Kent

"At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, 'at this time next year, my baby girl will be here.' The time flew by. Here I am, with an 8 month old daughter, in a very different place than I was in last year… but I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote. "This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let's remember what's important, today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all."

Kevin Jonas

"Happy Thanksgiving," the Jonas Brothers member wrote while posing with his wife, Danielle Jonas. 

Loni Love & Melissa Rivers

Stepping up for a good cause! The TV personalities join Project Angel Food to deliver 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals for Los Angeles residents. 

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

"Happy thanksgiving everyone!" the Jonas Brothers member wrote. "Grateful for you @priyankachopra." 

Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim

The Selling Sunset stars roll up their sleeves to volunteer at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event. 

Bethenny Frankel

"Thankful for this crew….take the day to rest, heal, reflect and settle…the holidays can be challenging," the Bravo star wrote. "People feel alone, others have nothing and are afraid. I'm grateful that I have a home, family, friends and a sense of what's important…I'm thankful for all of you who help to guide, educate, entertain, inspire and guide me today and throughout the year. Xo happy thanksgiving!" 

Tori Spelling

"Three empowered females cooking, cheering and chatting," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote. "Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop. Grateful for my family… stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo." 

Jamie Lynn Spears

"Feeling extra THANKFUL this year," the Nickelodeon star shared. "Hope everyone has a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING." 

Crystal King Minkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family pay it forward by volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event. 

Jimmy Kimmel

"Happy thanksgiving everyone," the late-night host wrote. "Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!"

Liv Tyler

"Grateful," the actress proclaimed while showcasing her KitchenAid mixer. 

Jimmy Fallon

"The camera adds 10 lbs," the Tonight Show host wrote. "#piehat #HappyThanksgiving." 

Austen Kroll

"Yes, my family runs Holiday 5k's thanks to me and @tiffanypondelik," the Winter House star shared. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

Kate Upton

"Thankful to be with my loved ones today," the model wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving!" 

 

Witney Carson

"Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel! The second photo has me crying." 

Chris Lane

"Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving …Spending our 1st Thanksgiving as a family in NYC…been a fun week!!" the country singer wrote. "I'm playing 'IDKAY' on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning..I'm gonna let Dutton sing a verse #macys." 

Dierks Bentley

"@phoenixturkeytrot #happythanksgiving," the country singer wrote while posing with his family. 

Michael Buble

"Argentina has given me so much to be thankful for!!!" the singer shared with his followers. 

