E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jersey Shore's Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Following her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi, it appears Sammi Giancola has moved on with a new man. As for the rest of the Jersey Shore cast? We've got updates on their love lives too.

By Jamie Blynn Nov 26, 2021 11:37 PMTags
Reality TVCouples
Watch: Sammi “Sweetheart" Giancola Reunites with "Jersey Shore" Costars

Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore. Elsewhere? Go right ahead.

At least, that seems to be the case for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Four months after her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi, it appears the Jersey Shore alum has moved on with Justin May. In a since-expired Thanksgiving Instagram Story, the 34-year-old shared a snap of her and Justin embracing (and in coordinating black and denim outfits), writing, "Thanksful."

And as fans congratulated her on Twitter, she began liking their comments, which included one user saying "beautiful couple" and another who wrote "now this is an upgrade!"

Over the summer, after much speculation, the former reality star announced in a July TikTok video that she and her love of nearly two years had called it quits. As she danced along to music, the video's text read, "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"

And it seems that's certainly true today.

photos
Yeah Buddy! 20 Scandalous Jersey Shore Secrets Revealed

But what about the rest of the Jersey Shore cast? Well, we've got updates on them too. Keep scrolling for the latest in the their love lives...

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Status: Married

While he was quite the ladies' man on the Seaside boardwalk, in the years since the show wrapped, The Situation had a girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, his college sweetheart. In April 2018, they got engaged. The two wed in front of family and friends, including Jersey Shore stars, in October 2018. And, in may 2021, they welcomed baby boy Romeo Reign Sorrentino

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Status: In a relationship

After a tumultuous on-and-off romance with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the reality star got engaged fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi. And in order to protect her relationship, Sammi chose not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she explained via an Instagram post. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

However, in July 2021, she confirmed they had split. Still, perhaps she'll ifnd her happily ever after in new boyfriend Justin May.

Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Status: Engaged

In a romance that played out a bit on the show, JWoww and her longtime love Roger Matthews tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, daughter Meilani, and son Greyson. Come September 2018, news broke that JWoww had filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in court documents. In April 2019, it was revealed she was dating New York wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, who had actually attended her and Roger's wedding. They got engaged in February 2021. 

Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Status: Married

The cast's resident "meatball" has long ditched her days of looking for juicy Italian hunks since marrying husband Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple have three children together, son Lorenzo, daughter Giovanna, and son Angelo, who was born in May 2019

Courtesy of Black Tap
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Status: He's a New Dad...and It's Complicated

Sammi's former flame briefly dated Malika Haqq, then moved on with Jen Harley, with the couple welcoming their first child, a daughter, in April 2018. Later that month, they had a massive fight on social media and broke up. In June, they got into a physical altercation. They later reconciled. But things turned ugly again in October, then calmed down, and then got even uglier in January 2019, when they broke up again. In October 2020, Ronnie introduced fans to girlfriend Saffire Matos, who he proposed to in June 2021.

Instagram / Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese

Status: Married

While she was the last to join the Jersey Shore crew, she's one of the first to tie the knot. Cortese and her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Buckner, said "I do" in October 2017. They welcomed their second child in May 2021. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Vinny Guadagnino

Status: Single

Though the self-titled "Keto Guido" returned to Family Vacation in a relationship, he confirmed to E! News at the NYC premiere in April 2018 that he was once again single. Since then, Vinny's been linked to Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Love & Hip Hop star Nikki Mudarris

Anthony Serrantonio
Angelina Pivarnick

Status: Married

The Jersey Shore star and Chris Larangeira got married in November 2019, but the wedding speech delivered by bridesmaids JWoww, Snooki and Deena caused major drama within the Jersey Shore group. 

Instagram
"DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio

Status: In a Relationship

The group's dedicated mixmaster, who is a dad, dated Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day on and off until they called it quits for good in July 2017. He met and fell in love with Nikki Hall on MTV's Double Shot at Love, and they've been together ever since! 

Trending Stories

1

Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon & Tennessee Are Her Clones

2

Kanye "Ye" West Recalls Embarrassing Kim Kardashian at Campaign Event

3

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged

4

Sammi Giancola Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Ending Engagement

5

Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

Latest News

Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon & Tennessee Are Her Clones

Coach Outlet's Black Friday Sale: Score $25 Doorbusters Today!

Sammi Giancola Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Ending Engagement

West Side Story Lyricist Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91

Gymshark Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Hero Activewear Styles

Update!

Jimmie Allen's Newborn Is "Breathing on Her Own" After Hospitalization

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged