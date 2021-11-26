Jersey Shore's Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Watch : Sammi “Sweetheart" Giancola Reunites with "Jersey Shore" Costars

Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore. Elsewhere? Go right ahead.

At least, that seems to be the case for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Four months after her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi, it appears the Jersey Shore alum has moved on with Justin May. In a since-expired Thanksgiving Instagram Story, the 34-year-old shared a snap of her and Justin embracing (and in coordinating black and denim outfits), writing, "Thanksful."

And as fans congratulated her on Twitter, she began liking their comments, which included one user saying "beautiful couple" and another who wrote "now this is an upgrade!"

Over the summer, after much speculation, the former reality star announced in a July TikTok video that she and her love of nearly two years had called it quits. As she danced along to music, the video's text read, "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"

And it seems that's certainly true today.