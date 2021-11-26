Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Cue "Lover" because Taylor Swift's BFF is getting married!

Abigail Anderson, Swift's longtime friend, had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, including her engagement. On Thursday, Nov. 25, the future bride revealed her soon-to-be husband popped the question by sharing photos of the special moment on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple was standing near a beach when her now-fiancé, who she has not named publicly, got down on one knee.

"Thankful for my man, my life, and this happiness," Abigail captioned her post. "Happy Thanksgiving y'all."

Taylor has not yet commented on her friend's personal news. The performer served as a bridesmaid at Abigail's 2017 wedding to photographer Matt Lucier.

Devoted fans have known about their friendship, which began when they met in high school, for more than a decade. Taylor's 2009 track, "Fifteen," references her with the lyrics, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends."