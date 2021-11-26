The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

There's another baby in Bachelor Nation.

Courtney Robertson, the former contestant who won Ben Flajnik's heart during the 16th season of The Bachelor, is officially a mom times two. The 38-year-old reality TV alum gave birth to her second child with husband Humberto Preciado on Nov. 21. "Our baby girl decided to come early just in time for Thanksgiving," Preciado wrote on Instagram, confirming the news of their little one's arrival.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, who they named Paloma Ruby. "We had to set an extra plate at Thanksgiving this year!" Courtney wrote on Instagram. "Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected. Born on November 21st at 3:54 am, she was small, but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long. We are all home and enjoying our new party of 4."

The little one joins older brother Joaquin Ramon, who was born in June 2020. The last two years have been packed with milestones for the pair, who announced in December 2019 that they were engaged and expecting their first child together. They tied the knot in October 2020, just four months after their son was born.