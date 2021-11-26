E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Former Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson welcomed her second child with husband Humberto Preciado. Find out their "small, but mighty" daughter's name below.

There's another baby in Bachelor Nation

Courtney Robertson, the former contestant who won Ben Flajnik's heart during the 16th season of The Bachelor, is officially a mom times two. The 38-year-old reality TV alum gave birth to her second child with husband Humberto Preciado on Nov. 21. "Our baby girl decided to come early just in time for Thanksgiving," Preciado wrote on Instagram, confirming the news of their little one's arrival. 

The couple welcomed their first daughter, who they named Paloma Ruby. "We had to set an extra plate at Thanksgiving this year!" Courtney wrote on Instagram. "Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected. Born on November 21st at 3:54 am, she was small, but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long. We are all home and enjoying our new party of 4."

The little one joins older brother Joaquin Ramon, who was born in June 2020. The last two years have been packed with milestones for the pair, who announced in December 2019 that they were engaged and expecting their first child together. They tied the knot in October 2020, just four months after their son was born

Their second child arrived not only in time for Thanksgiving, but just over a month after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 16. "Ahh, the first, my last, my everything," Courtney wrote in an Instagram tribute. "365 days as husband and wife. Happy Anniversary my love."

She and Flajnik ultimately announced their split in October 2012, less than a year after the season premiere. "After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship," they said in a joint statement at the time. "The ups and downs weighed heavily on us both, and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart, and our need to focus on our respective careers." Shortly after, Robertson moved on with Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In 2019, she connected with her now-husband over Instagram. As the new mom of two previously wrote to Preciado in an Instagram post, "Love is too weak a word for what I feel — I luurve you." 

People was first to report the baby's birth. 

