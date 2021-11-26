Seth Meyers Reveals Wife Alexi Gave Birth to Baby No. 3

E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Seth Meyers has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving: his newborn daughter. The late-night host revealed his wife gave birth to a baby girl more than two months ago.

Seth Meyers rang in this Thanksgiving as a proud dad of three

On the Thanksgiving edition of his CORRECTIONS segment, the Late Night host revealed his wife of eight years, Alexi Ashe, gave birth to their third child together more than two months ago. "I am now very excited to give what I think is the best correction that I will ever give," he teased. "I said on this show many times that I am the father of two. That is incorrect. For the last 10 weeks, I have been the father of three." 

During the Thanksgiving episode of his late-night show, Seth shared a video of his two sons, Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, dressed as turkeys to reveal their little sister, who was also dressed in a turkey costume. "One, two, three, surprise!" the kids proclaimed before showing the baby. 

Seth's mom, Hillary Meyers, who was a guest on the Thanksgiving episode, had the honor of announcing her granddaughter's name, Adelaide, after her mom and Seth's grandmother. "I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them," Hillary said, "so I thought I pretty much had it."

While the news is a welcomed surprise, Seth tends to spark headlines with the births of his children. In 2018, he revealed to viewers that Alexi ended up giving birth to their son Axel in the lobby of their apartment building. 

"I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, 'We're about to have a baby! We're having a baby! We had a baby," Seth said on the show at the time. "I went from someone calling in about an emergency to just sharing good news with a stranger. Like, 'Yeah, it's a boy!'"

