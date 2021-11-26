Kim Kardashian and North West Deliver the Sweetest Thanksgiving Treat With New TikTok Channel

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.

Their first video, set to Doja Cat's summer single "Need to Know," shows...drumroll please: A "spa day," which includes close-ups of products from Kim's sister Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin skincare brand and a quick selfie video of Kim and North appearing to lip-synch the singer's lyric "ten out of ten" while flashing five fingers up twice.

Another video, set to Blu DeTiger's 2020 song Figure It Out," is fully Thanksgiving-themed. It shows pumpkins and other holiday décor displayed outside as well as another shot of mom and daughter, flashing peace signs and sticking out their tongues.

"Happy Thanksgiving," reads the caption.

A third video is titled "Me and Northie" and is set to Playboi Carti's song "Sky." The clip shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.