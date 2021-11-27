The 11 Best Etsy Sales To Shop During Small Business Saturday

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Small Business Saturday! Every Saturday after Thanksgiving we're encouraged to "shop small" and support small businesses around the country. In addition to shopping businesses around your community, you can support small businesses online as well. Etsy is a great place to do so.
Whether you're looking for unique Christmas decor or fun pop culture finds, Etsy has something for everyone. If you want to find gifts that your loved ones won't forget, Etsy is filled with one-of-a-kind gifts for kids, co-workers, friends and family.
Right now, Etsy is holding a Cyber Sale Event where you can take up to 60% off a variety of items from clothes and accessories to personalized pieces. There are so many great sales on right now, we've rounded up a few of our faves. Check those out below.
RootToVine Book Snowman Christmas Decor
These super cute snowmen are must-haves for your home this holiday season. You can choose between three sizes and you also have the option to add-on a set of felt acorns to really create a wintery scene. RootToVine on Etsy specializes in unique book decor and pottery, so definitely check those out. If you're looking for more holiday options, they also have winter trees, ornaments and Christmas gnomes. They're all so cute!
Simply MAE'd with Love Assorted Hanging Jellyfish Air Plants
These immediately caught our eye for how unique they are. It's an assortment of air plants, which use their roots to anchor themselves. You only need to spritz some water on them two to three times a week and you're good. We love how they come in these very neat jellyfish-looking vases. The shop specializes in these hanging air plants, so be sure to check out their wide variety of options.
Honey Art & Nature Hand Knit Chunky Bubble Jumper
This chunky sweater is truly one of a kind. You can choose to get it in the Christmas combo (as seen here), or cotton candy. Both options are gorgeous. HoneyArtandNature specializes in handmade items that were inspired by nature, and their line of chunky plush dumpling bags are a must-see!
Caitlyn Minimalist Big Letter Necklace
We love cute initial necklaces, and this one by Caitlyn Minimalist is such a great statement piece. You can choose between sterling silver, 18K gold and rose gold, as well as the length you want it to be. If you like the look of this, we highly suggest checking out their other offerings. They have quite a few minimalist name necklaces that are so pretty.
Enjoy The Wood Personalized Family Recipe Book
If you're looking to give a gift that's really unique, we highly recommend these personalized family recipe books from EnjoyTheWood. You can choose between four cover designs and three sizes. There's even an option for you to send in your own design and they'll make it for you. Be sure to check out their Etsy shop for more lovely engraved wood pieces.
Tom Design Zodiac Coin Necklace
Rep your star sign with these zodiac coin necklaces from Tom Design. They're handmade and come in gold, silver or rose gold. If you like these, check out the entire selection of products from Tom Design's shop. They specialize in personalized jewelry, and every item is gorgeous and totally affordable.
Metal Wall Games Wall Scrabble Game Board
Impress your guests with this massive wall Scrabble game board. Metal Wall Games on Etsy specializes in wall game boards. So, if Scrabble isn't your thing, you may enjoy their other offerings like Connect Four, Chess or Monopoly.
AlphatoxGummies Bubble Cube Candle
These bubble cube candles are super cute and come in a variety of fun colors. You even get the option to choose which scent you want them to be. AlphatoxGummies on Etsy specializes in unique candles, so be sure to check out all their unique offerings.
Raievska Shop Star Wars Clock
Etsy is our go-to source for unique pop culture gifts, and we're really loving this Star Wars clock from by the Raievska Shop. They specialize in unique pop culture home decor, as well as other items. If you're a fan of Marvel, Disney or Star Wars, you're going to love what they have available.
Kidodido Rocker with Pillow Set
This playful rocker arch and pillow set would make a great gift for young ones this year. You have the option to choose which pattern you want on your pillow, and they're all really cute. Kidodido on Etsy specializes in wooden toys and furniture for nurseries.
The Little Dropper Co. Custom Crayon Names
These custom crayon names would make great stocking stuffers for kids. You can choose to get these with or without glitter, and prices start at $2 for one letter.
