Go Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "First Married Thanksgiving" in Oklahoma

There's no doubt about it: Gwen Stefani is grateful this holiday.
On Thursday, Nov. 25, the "Just a Girl" singer and Blake Shelton celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife in Oklahoma. While the celebrations were only reserved for immediate family, Gwen offered a taste into the festivities on Instagram.
"Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx," she wrote on social media. "#onelove #family #beliver."
In her photo collage, Gwen shared the family's dinner table complete with stunning bouquets of flowers. She also videotaped Blake and her son wrapping turkey up with bacon before it hit the fryer.
"It's a tradition," Gwen told Entertainment Tonight when teasing her holiday plans in Oklahoma. "My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it.
"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she added. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."
Gwen, who shares three sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale, exchanged vows with Blake on July 3.
Close family friend Carson Daly officiated the ceremony, which he described on Today as "elegant and refined and cool." The couple has yet to have a formal honeymoon as Blake is busy coaching on The Voice and Gwen has her Las Vegas residency.
Despite busy schedules, the couple is making it a priority to celebrate the holiday season as one happy family.
"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys," Gwen shared. "They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do."
The No Doubt singer added, "I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added [food]. Every year I feel like we add something new in."