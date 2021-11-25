Camila Cabello Expresses "Gratitude" on Thanksgiving Following Shawn Mendes Breakup

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

Camila Cabello's attitude is all about gratitude.

Less than two weeks after confirming her breakup with Shawn Mendes, the pop star chose to focus on all the positives in her life while celebrating Thanksgiving.

"I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate," Camila wrote on Instagram on Nov. 25. "Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back!"

She added, "After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today."