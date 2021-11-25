Siesta Key's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This Thanksgiving, Garrett Miller is thankful for finding the one.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Siesta Key star confirmed on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Makenna Quesenberry.

"Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling," Garrett wrote on social media. "The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."

The fitness trainer added, "I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."

According to photos captured by Presley Castle Photography, Garrett proposed at sunset near Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn., with a ring from Kay Jewelers. As soon as the Siesta Key cast heard about the news, they couldn't help but celebrate.