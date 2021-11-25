E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jana Kramer Reflects on First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids After Mike Caussin Divorce

In an Instagram post, Jana Kramer said her “heart hurts” as she prepares to celebrate a holiday without her two children.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 25, 2021 8:12 PMTags
HolidaysThanksgivingCelebritiesJana Kramer
Watch: Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer is trying to find the gratitude in a difficult situation.

More than four months after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin, the former One Tree Hill star found herself celebrating Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 without her two kids: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," she wrote on Instagram with a family photo captured by Amalia Karaman. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma." 

The country singer added, "Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first' holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let's eat and drink our feelings." 

Soon after her post, Jana received support from many famous moms including Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Deanna Stagliano.

photos
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2021

"Happy Thanksgiving," the Bachelor Nation member wrote in the comments section. "What precious angles He has blessed you with."

Amalia Karaman / @picsbyamalia

Back in April, Jana announced her breakup from Mike after nearly six years of marriage. 

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give," the Whine Down podcast host shared. "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer."

Jana added, "It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

2
Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

Instagram

Since their divorce was finalized, both Mike and Jana have appeared to step their feet back in the dating world. But both have made an agreement that they won't be introducing their kids to "random people."

"I won't want to meet someone's kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we're in a serious relationship," Jana explained to Us Weekly. "I think it's important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We've been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian

2
Exclusive

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's Marriage "Over" as She Plans Divorce

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up on L.A. Date Night

4

Gigi Hadid Steps Out After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

5

Blake Moynes Breaks Silence on Katie Thurston & John Hersey's Romance

Latest News

Cooper Hefner's Wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner Is Pregnant With Twins

Siesta Key's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged

13 Amazing Deals From shopDisney's Black Friday Sale

Dwayne Johnson Surprises a Navy Vet With an Amazing Holiday Gift

Jana Kramer's "Heart Hurts" Durin First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids

Snap Up These Walmart Black Friday Deals Before They Sell Out!

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance