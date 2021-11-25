Jana Kramer Reflects on First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids After Mike Caussin Divorce

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer is trying to find the gratitude in a difficult situation.

More than four months after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin, the former One Tree Hill star found herself celebrating Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 without her two kids: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," she wrote on Instagram with a family photo captured by Amalia Karaman. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart…BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."

The country singer added, "Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first' holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let's eat and drink our feelings."

Soon after her post, Jana received support from many famous moms including Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Deanna Stagliano.