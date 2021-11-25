Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance

Watch : Jessie J Details Medical Condition That's Holding Back Her Singing

Jessie J paused her show in Los Angeles to talk about a tragic loss: The miscarriage she suffered just days earlier.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 33-year-old British pop star announced on Instagram that she had gotten pregnant after deciding to have a baby on her own. She said that a day earlier, she went in for her third ultrasound and was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Wednesday evening, Jessie talked about her miscarriage during an emotional performance at her intimate, acoustic show at the Hotel Cafe music bar in Los Angeles, as seen in a video posted by TMZ.

"I decided to have a baby by myself," she said, tearfully, "and then by a miracle, it worked for a little while. And yesterday, yeah, yesterday was f--king s--t."

In 2018, Jessie talked during a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall about her battle with infertility, saying that four years prior, she was told she couldn't have children. "When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell nooooooo,'" Jessie sang at the time, as the crowd applauded. She also received support from then-boyfriend Channing Tatum.