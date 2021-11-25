How Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

Watch : Tracy Morgan Pays It Forward in His Hometown for Thanksgiving

Your favorite Hollywood stars are doing Turkey Day right!

After waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, many celebrities joined their loved ones for a day full of family and food. In fact, several stars shared photos of their holiday celebrations on social media.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra proved to be madly in love as they offered a glimpse inside their holiday celebrations. "Happy thanksgiving everyone!" the Jonas Brothers member wrote on Instagram from London. "Grateful for you @priyankachopra."

Others like Witney Carson took time to mark a special milestone in their family. As it turns out, it was the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer's first Thanksgiving as a mom.

"Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness," she shared on social media. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"

Dressed in everything from colorful ensembles to classic looks, many stars also took the opportunity to share what they were thankful for and give thanks for everything positive in their life.