How Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready for turkey! The A-listers are just some of the stars who shared photos of their Thanksgiving festivities with family. See more moments below.

Your favorite Hollywood stars are doing Turkey Day right!

After waking up to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, many celebrities joined their loved ones for a day full of family and food. In fact, several stars shared photos of their holiday celebrations on social media. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra proved to be madly in love as they offered a glimpse inside their holiday celebrations. "Happy thanksgiving everyone!" the Jonas Brothers member wrote on Instagram from London. "Grateful for you @priyankachopra." 

Others like Witney Carson took time to mark a special milestone in their family. As it turns out, it was the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer's first Thanksgiving as a mom.

"Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness," she shared on social media. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"

Dressed in everything from colorful ensembles to classic looks, many stars also took the opportunity to share what they were thankful for and give thanks for everything positive in their life. 

See all the stars celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 below.

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

"Happy thanksgiving everyone!" the Jonas Brothers member wrote. "Grateful for you @priyankachopra." 

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel! The second photo has me crying." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving …Spending our 1st Thanksgiving as a family in NYC…been a fun week!!" the country singer wrote. "I'm playing 'IDKAY' on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning..I'm gonna let Dutton sing a verse #macys." 

Instagram
Dierks Bentley

"@phoenixturkeytrot #happythanksgiving," the country singer wrote while posing with his family. 

Instagram
Michael Buble

"Argentina has given me so much to be thankful for!!!" the singer shared with his followers. 

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"I'm grateful for all the love and support y'all have given me this year!" the Grammy winner shared. "Wishing you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving!"

Instagram
Elizabeth Chambers

"Let the games begin! Ordered my birds in Sept, have been planning all week, and clearly v excited that TODAY IS THE DAY," the Food Network host shared

Instagram / Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

Introducing your hosts for the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Instagram
Andy Grammer

"Dessert is coming," the singer teased. "#gameofscones #entenmanns #macysthanksgivingdayparade #thanksgiving." 

Madison McGaw
Nina Agdal

Before the big day, the supermodel celebrated Friendsgiving in NYC with specialty cocktails by Belvedere Vodka.

