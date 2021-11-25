E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

North West and Penelope Disick Team Up for Adorable TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters, besties North West and Penelope Disick, will entertain you with this cute TikTok clip!

Cousin crew!

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Kourtney Kardashian shared the most adorable TikTok video of her daughter Penelope Disick, 9, dancing and lip-synching THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole, and Willow's 2020 song "Meet Me At Our Spot" with her bestie, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 8.

"We need a 'Keeping up with the Kardashian Kids' Show," one user commented in response, while another person wrote, "I'm sorry but seeing the kardashian kids be actual kids is really cute."

Another user commented, "THE ICONIC DUE WE DIDN'T KNOW WE NEEDED."

Kourtney has occasionally shared cute videos of Penelope showcasing her dance and acting skills on TikTok. Last week, the reality star posted a clip of the two dancing a choreographed routine to the Liv and Maddie theme song. In March, Kourtney posted a video of Penelope and a friend hilariously reenacting one of her scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Watch Kourtney's latest TikTok of North and Penelope below:

See photos of some of North, Penelope and other Kardashian-West-Jenner cousins' cutest moments over the years:

"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Sunday Best

"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream.

Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter! Khloe and Kylie Jenner are leading by example.

