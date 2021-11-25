North West and Penelope Disick Team Up for Adorable TikTok Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Throws POOP Emoji Themed Birthday Party for North West

Cousin crew!

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Kourtney Kardashian shared the most adorable TikTok video of her daughter Penelope Disick, 9, dancing and lip-synching THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole, and Willow's 2020 song "Meet Me At Our Spot" with her bestie, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 8.

"We need a 'Keeping up with the Kardashian Kids' Show," one user commented in response, while another person wrote, "I'm sorry but seeing the kardashian kids be actual kids is really cute."

Another user commented, "THE ICONIC DUE WE DIDN'T KNOW WE NEEDED."

Kourtney has occasionally shared cute videos of Penelope showcasing her dance and acting skills on TikTok. Last week, the reality star posted a clip of the two dancing a choreographed routine to the Liv and Maddie theme song. In March, Kourtney posted a video of Penelope and a friend hilariously reenacting one of her scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.