Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Has Seriously Jaw-Dropping Deals Up To 90% Off

Think you've already scored the best deals out there? Think again. Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sale has some of the craziest deals we've seen yet. Right now you can take an extra 40% off already reduced prices. You can even find items on sale for up to 90% off! Sound too good to be true? We assure you, it's not.

Whether you're looking to stock up on leggings or cold weather accessories, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. They even have a ton of cute jackets on sale right now for up to 70% off. Our favorite deals? This $118 button front Madewell dress for just $10 right now, and this Michael Kors peacoat for just $38. Talk about amazing!

So be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack right now to see all the insane deals for yourself. We rounded up a few we thought you might like. Check those out below.