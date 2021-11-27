Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Glam Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready to get your shop on with TikTok's Remi Bader? Because we sure are.
During yesterday's Impulse Try with Remi Bader, the curve model helped us fill our closet with stylish finds, and today, she's talking all things glam with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan!
Whether your skin, hair or nails could use some TLC or you have a few beauty lovers on your gift-giving list, the TikTok star has you covered. She rounded up deals on Reza's haircare line, Instyler hair tools, Olive & June mani sets and more self-care essentials just in time for the holidays!
Below, we rounded up Remi's deals on the glam essentials you need in your life!
Deluxe Wash & Care Kit
Reza Be ObsessedSold By Reza Be Obsessed
Have you ever wanted hair like Reza Farahan? Well, now is your chance! Originally $56, this NBCU-exclusive kit comes with Reza Be Obsessed's nourishing shampoo and conditioner, plus a free Deluxe Love My Leave-In sample.
Black Diamond Oil Kit
Reza Be ObsessedSold By Reza Be Obsessed
Restore your mane's hydration while smoothing cuticles and taming frizz thanks to this all-star leave-in hair conditioner and hair oil! The exclusive set, valued at $41, makes for one thoughtful gift for the hair fanatic in your life.
Airless Rotating Iron
InstylerSold By Instyler
Straighten, curl and volumize all at the same time with this revolutionary rotating iron! It rotates 150 times per minute to add volume without crushing or creasing your locks. Not to mention, the bristle pod features two rows of bristles. The first row works to separate and polish your mane, and the second adds shine!
Straight Up Max Straightener
InstylerSold By Instyler
Straighten your hair faster with less passes thanks to this flat iron! Have frizzy hair? Not a problem with the Straight Up Max. It keeps frizz at bay while adding volume to your mane.
7X Blowdryer
InstylerSold By Instyler
Enjoy healthier-looking, shinier, frizz-free hair in less time thanks to this tru heat technology-powered blowdryer.
Maven
InstylerSold By Instyler
For those with long, thick or curly hair, you'll love and appreciate the magic the Maven has to offer! Not only does it help straighten and dry hair simultaneously, its revolutionary technology cuts drying time in half and prevents frizzy locks.
Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum
Wild Rose BeautySold By Wild Rose Beauty
Use this serum to restore elasticity and firmness to the skin while evening skin tone and controlling blemishes.
Daily Glow
Wild Rose BeautySold By Wild Rose Beauty
Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this anti-aging hydrating serum works to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.
Winter Mani System
Olive & JuneSold By Olive & June
Choose from eight winter-ready hues to up your manicure and pedicure game from the comfort of your home. Plus, you'll get a glossy top coat and all the tools you need to get a salon-quality nail look.
Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out these deals on gifts for your husband!