Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Glam Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

The curve model is going live with can't-miss deals on hair, skin and nail products!

By Emily Spain Nov 27, 2021 8:00 PMTags
E-comm: Remi Baders Most Hilarious TikTok Moments

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to get your shop on with TikTok's Remi Bader? Because we sure are.

During yesterday's Impulse Try with Remi Bader, the curve model helped us fill our closet with stylish finds, and today, she's talking all things glam with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan!

Whether your skin, hair or nails could use some TLC or you have a few beauty lovers on your gift-giving list, the TikTok star has you covered. She rounded up deals on Reza's haircare line, Instyler hair tools, Olive & June mani sets and more self-care essentials just in time for the holidays!

Make sure to tune into the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT today to catch the latest live episode of Impulse Try with Remi Bader! At at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, you can catch the curve model serve up deals on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. The episode can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app tomorrow in case you can't watch Remi live.

Below, we rounded up Remi's deals on the glam essentials you need in your life!

Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Black Friday Style Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

Deluxe Wash & Care Kit

Reza Be Obsessed
Sold By Reza Be Obsessed

Have you ever wanted hair like Reza Farahan? Well, now is your chance! Originally $56, this NBCU-exclusive kit comes with Reza Be Obsessed's nourishing shampoo and conditioner, plus a free Deluxe Love My Leave-In sample.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Black Diamond Oil Kit

Reza Be Obsessed
Sold By Reza Be Obsessed

Restore your mane's hydration while smoothing cuticles and taming frizz thanks to this all-star leave-in hair conditioner and hair oil! The exclusive set, valued at $41, makes for one thoughtful gift for the hair fanatic in your life.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Proof Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava, Deacon & Tennessee Are Her Clones

2

Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

3

Katie Maloney On Why She Shared Her Abortion and Fertility Journey

Airless Rotating Iron

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Straighten, curl and volumize all at the same time with this revolutionary rotating iron! It rotates 150 times per minute to add volume without crushing or creasing your locks. Not to mention, the bristle pod features two rows of bristles. The first row works to separate and polish your mane, and the second adds shine!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Straight Up Max Straightener

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Straighten your hair faster with less passes thanks to this flat iron! Have frizzy hair? Not a problem with the Straight Up Max. It keeps frizz at bay while adding volume to your mane.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

7X Blowdryer

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Enjoy healthier-looking, shinier, frizz-free hair in less time thanks to this tru heat technology-powered blowdryer.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Maven

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

For those with long, thick or curly hair, you'll love and appreciate the magic the Maven has to offer! Not only does it help straighten and dry hair simultaneously, its revolutionary technology cuts drying time in half and prevents frizzy locks.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum

Wild Rose Beauty
Sold By Wild Rose Beauty

Use this serum to restore elasticity and firmness to the skin while evening skin tone and controlling blemishes.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Daily Glow

Wild Rose Beauty
Sold By Wild Rose Beauty

Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this anti-aging hydrating serum works to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Winter Mani System

Olive & June
Sold By Olive & June

Choose from eight winter-ready hues to up your manicure and pedicure game from the comfort of your home. Plus, you'll get a glossy top coat and all the tools you need to get a salon-quality nail look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out these deals on gifts for your husband!

