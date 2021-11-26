Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Black Friday Style Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today is the day!

In the spirit of Black Friday, a.k.a the most incredible day to save of the year, TikTok star Remi Bader is kicking off Bravo's three-day livestream shopping event at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The first episode of Impulse Try with Remi Bader will inspire you to fill your wardrobe with stylish essentials like faux leather puffer jackets, red-hot lingerie, stylish sweatshirts, jewelry and more. In addition to scoring deals and getting ahead on your holiday shopping, the curve model will be joined by Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

To watch Impulse Try with Remi Bader live, tune into the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Additionally at at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, you can catch the curve model serve up deals on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app starting tomorrow.

Below, you can shop the first round of deals Remi will be serving up this weekend!