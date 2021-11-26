E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Black Friday Style Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

The queen of realistic clothing hauls is here to upgrade your wardrobe and take care of the fashionistas on your list.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today is the day! 

In the spirit of Black Friday, a.k.a the most incredible day to save of the year, TikTok star Remi Bader is kicking off Bravo's three-day livestream shopping event at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The first episode of Impulse Try with Remi Bader will inspire you to fill your wardrobe with stylish essentials like faux leather puffer jackets, red-hot lingerie, stylish sweatshirts, jewelry and more. In addition to scoring deals and getting ahead on your holiday shopping, the curve model will be joined by Family Karma's Anisha Ramakrishna and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

To watch Impulse Try with Remi Bader live, tune into the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Additionally at at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, you can catch the curve model serve up deals on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app starting tomorrow.

Below, you can shop the first round of deals Remi will be serving up this weekend!

read
What Remi Bader Is Shopping, Watching, Dreaming About & More

Satin Gemstone Bracelet

Meredith Marks
Sold By Meredith Marks

Available in Amethyst, Angelite, Carnelian, Hematite, Outro Verde Quartz and Rose Quartz, this bracelet will help you carry good vibes with you wherever you go.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Bundle

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Originally $48, this set will help you upgrade your skincare routine with a hydrating cream cleanser, priming glow mist and a weightless water cream to lock in moisture for 72 hours. The 3-step bundle will give skin a healthier, more hydrated appearance.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Hydrating Cream Cleanser

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Infused with electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and meadowfoam seed oil, this non-drying cream cleanser works to gently remove makeup, dirt and impurities.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Enriched with antioxidant-packed rosewater and vitamin c, this mist will help you glow on the go while brightening and soothing skin. Not to mention, it will make a great stocking stuffer!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

With the winter months around the corner, it's time to elevate your skincare routine with an extra dose of hydration. This weightless water cream features electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth skin. Plus, it will help prep your face to act as the perfect canvas for your holiday makeup look!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Hydrate and soothe irritated skin with a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, soothing jojoba and shea butter. Plus, this skin correcting cream aims to improve overall texture and skin tone.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Achieve long-lasting hydration without looking overly shiny thanks to this mattifying and oil-controlling moisturizer! Thanks to electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water, this cream helps skin retain moisture.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

It Girls everywhere are wearing quilted faux leather jackets like this one! Not only will it keep you warm, but it will instantly upgrade any outfit.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Oversized Box Quilt Jacket

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

We are obsessed with this oversized jacket! Wear it alone or use it as one of many layers on colder days spent outdoors.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Chevron Quilted Anorak

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Everyone needs a stylish quilted coat for their winter jacket rotation. This anorak is ideal for days when you have to brave the elements on your commute or coffee run.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Hooded Wool-Blend Robe Coat

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Bundle up in style! This hooded wool-blend coat will have you looking posh even when the temperatures begin to drop.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Gynger Unlined Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Originally $50, this festive bra will make your significant other realize your presence is truly a present.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Gynger Bikini Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Complete the look with the equally merry and bright panties! Whether you want them for yourself or have a bride-to-be on your list this year, you can't go wrong with these flirty bottoms.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Farah Babydoll Lingerie

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

This sheer babydoll dress features delicate floral-embroidered cups and an airy tulle skirt. Usually $40, this nighttime essential will have you feeling and looking confident.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Farah G-String Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Top off the look with an equally sophisticated and sexy g-string panty!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Lyanna PJ Short Set

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Available in sizes up to 4X, this knit long-sleeve top and short set will help you have sweet dreams all season long. The set, originally $50, features an elevated open-back design and a luxe satin bow tie, too.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Balconette Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Score $10 off this floral lace bra made of 50% recycled nylon. Besides the red-hot shade, you'll appreciate the statement straps and sophisticated hardware details.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Thong

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Now that you have a stunning bra, you'll need a matching thong to complete your festive fit.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Cheeky Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

For more coverage, you can't go wrong with the Bridgitte Cheeky Panty! Pair it with the Brigitte Balconette Bra for a holiday-ready bedroom look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Evil Eye Affirmation Sweatshirt

Currently
Sold By Currently

Originally $85, you can ward off bad vibes wherever your day takes you. This pre-shrunk sweatshirt was made with air-jet spun yarn for a cozy feel minus pilling.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for more ways to save this weekend? Check out the best Black Friday sales from A-Z.

