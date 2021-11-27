Black Friday Deals You Can Still Shop Today: Nordstrom, BaubleBar, Anthropologie & More

Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).

Lancer Skincare: Save 20% on all full size Lancer Skincare products (11/19-11/28); Save 30% with the promo code CYBER30 (11/29); Save 25% with the promo code HOLIDAY25 (11/30-12/5).

Laneige: Get a 25% discount at Laneige when you use the promo code BFSALE at checkout.

Lancome: Save 25% sitewide at Lancome through 11/29.

LookFantastic: Use the code BLACK to save 25% at LookFantastic (11/19-11/28); Use the code CYBER to get a 25% discount (11/29-2/1).

Kylie Cosmetics: Save 40% on lip products and 30% on sitewide on Kyle Jenner's brand's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

MAC Cosmetics: Save 30% sitewide at MAC Cosmetics.

Make Up Forever: Take 50% off the cult favorite Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation through 11/30.

Merit: Take 20% off sitewide at Merit, no promo code necessary (11/26-11/29).

Murad: Save 30% sitewide at Murad.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.

R+Co: Get 25% off R+Co hair products with the code HAIR25; Get 30% off when you spend $100+ and use the promo code HAIR30; Get 35% off when you spend $175+ and use the promo code HAIR35.

Pat McGrath Labs: Get 25% off when you spend $50 at Pat McGrath Labs; 30% off when you spend $150+; 35% off when you spend $250+.

Sephora: Get jaw-dropping deals at Sephora from Fenty Beauty, Clinique, Urban Decay, and more of your favorite brands.

SkinStore: Use the code BLACK to save 30% at SkinStore (11/19-11/28); Use the code CYBER to save 25% (11/29-12/1).

The Skinny Confidential: Get a 25% sitewide discount at The Skinny Confidential (11/26-11/29).

Spongelle: Use the code BLACK35 to save 35% at Spongelle.

St. Tropez: Get major discounts on St. Tropez tanning products.

Supergoop: Use the promo code CYBER2021 to save 20% on Supergoop products through 11/29.

Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% at Tan-Luxe (11/24-11/30).

Tatcha: Use the promo code CYBER21 to take 20% off your Tatcha order (11/22-12/1).

Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide at Tower 28, plus get a free 4oz SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50 (11/26-11/29).

Volition Beauty: Get 30% sitewide at Volition Beauty through 11/29.

Youth to the People: Save 20% on all your favorite Youth to the People products, no promo code needed (11/22-11/29).