Kanye "Ye" West Vows to "Restore" His Family With Kim Kardashian as She Dates Pete Davidson

Ye is vowing to be there for his family this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, said he wants to "restore" his family with estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He shared his plans for a possible reconciliation while visiting the L.A. Mission, where he delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of being with loved ones.

"Now it's time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It's all about restoring the family," he shared. "This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids."

Ye continued, "That's right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."

It seems the rapper is intent on getting back with Kim, who recently started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. He said that he believes people can change, explaining, "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed in all these relationships. We made mistakes. I've made mistakes."